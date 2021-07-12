 Netflix Film 'Pray Away' Documents Abuses by Gay Conversion Therapy - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Man Arrested, Accused of Selling Fake Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring Art
Home Movies Movie News

Netflix Film ‘Pray Away’ Documents Abuses by Gay Conversion Therapy

Ryan Murphy executive-produced the documentary, which premieres August 3rd

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released the trailer for Pray Away, a new documentary that investigates the abuse brought on by gay conversion therapy programs — featuring interviews with the program leaders themselves.

The film centers on Exodus International, an Evangelical gay conversion program that began as a Bible study group between five gay men who wished to help each other leave the “homosexual lifestyle.” Shortly after its inception in the Seventies, the group received 25,000 letters from LGBTQ people asking for help, leading Exodus International to rapidly grow into the largest gay conversion therapy program in the world.

Years later, former leaders and outreach members of Exodus International have spoken out, disavowing the movement and proudly accepting their LGBTQ identities. Through their interviews, the film outlines horrific abuses within the program that, in some cases, led to suicides, and highlights the difficult journeys of those who managed to survive the controversial therapy.

“We’re killing ourselves by not embracing who God created us to be,” one survivor of the program says in the trailer.

Pray Away is directed by Kristine Stolakis, who produced the film along with Jessica Devaney and Anya Rous. Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum are credited as executive producers on the film, which premieres on August 3rd on Netflix.

In This Article: Jason Blum, Netflix, Ryan Murphy, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.