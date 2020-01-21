 Watch Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg in Trailer for Netflix Action Movie - Rolling Stone
Watch Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg in Trailer for Netflix Action Movie

Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger also star in movie, which marks fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and director Peter Berg

Post Malone plays a prison inmate in the trailer for Spenser Confidential, the upcoming Netflix action-comedy film from director Peter Berg. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and Iliza Shlesinger star in the movie, which hits the streaming platform on March 6th.

The clip opens with imprisoned Boston detective Spenser (Wahlberg) getting into a brawl with a group of fellow inmates. From there, he’s released from jail and links up with his former mentor and boxing coach, Henry (Arkin), and a new roommate, aspiring MMA fighter Hawk (Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues wind up murdered, he teams with Hawk and ex-girlfriend Cissy (Shlesinger) to solve the crime.

“Picture this: dirty cops, drug cartels and some big politicians all working together,” Spenser tells Hawk, outlining some backstory. “When I was a cop, I was trying to take these guys down, but they framed me.”

Post Malone also appears later on in the trailer during another scene at the prison, creepily telling Wahlberg’s character, “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

Spenser Confidential is the fifth collaboration between Berg and Wahlberg, following 2013’s Lone Survivor, 2016’s Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day and 2018’s Mile 22. The upcoming film, based on Ace Atkins’ best-selling 2013 novel, Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, also features Marc Maron, Bokeem Woodbine and Cassie Ventura among its cast.

