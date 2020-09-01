Andrea Riseborough Is a Badass Corporate Assassin in ‘Possessor’ Trailer

Andrea Riseborough stars as a long-distance corporate assassin in the sci-fi horror film Possessor, out October 9th.

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of filmmaker David Cronenberg), the trailer features Riseborough as Tasya Vos, who uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. She returns home to her son and husband (played by Rossif Sutherland), where she reports that her last business trip was “extraordinarily dull.”

“You have a very special nature,” Tasya’s boss (Jennifer Jason Leigh) tells her. “One we’ve worked hard together to unlock.” When Tasya’s latest assignment requires her to inhabit Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott) in order to kill his rich father-in-law, things get dangerously out of control.

Possessor also stars Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, Kaniehtiio Horn and others. It was produced by Niv Fichman, Fraser Ash, Kevin Krikst and Andy Starke. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will hit select theaters and drive-ins in the fall.

Riseborough kicked off this year with an appearance in The Grudge reboot as Detective Muldoon. She also starred in Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 film Mandy opposite Nicolas Cage. This is Cronenberg’s second feature film, following 2012’s Antiviral.