‘Polar’: Watch Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens in Graphic Novel Adaptation

Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens are set to star in Netflix’s film adaptation of graphic novel Polar. See them in action for the movie’s first official trailer.

Jonas Åkerlund directed the feature, which has Mikkelsen portraying Duncan Vizla, a top assassin known around the world as the Black Kaiser. He intended on retiring but soon finds himself fighting against a team of younger assassins in order to protect an innocent woman (portrayed by Hudgens). Johnny Knoxville and Richard Dreyfuss are amongst the rest of the cast in the film.

Polar will premiere on January 25th. Jayson Rothwell (Silent Night) wrote the screenplay while Deadmau5 created the film’s score, as previewed in the trailer. Previously, Hudgens appeared in one of Netflix’s original holiday features, The Princess Switch, which debuted in November. She most recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the comedy Second Act. Mikkelsen is set to appear in the film Arctic and Chaos Walking this year as well.