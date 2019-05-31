×
Pixar Teases Magical World in ‘Onward’ Trailer

“Avengers” stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland reunite to voice the lead characters

While audiences are amping up for the upcoming release of Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios is already prepping for the unveiling of their next film. The studio has released a teaser trailer for Onward, their first non-sequel release in nearly three years, which is set to hit theaters March 6, 2020.

The film, which is directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), is set in a magical world that has become far less magical with the onset of modern life. It follows two teenage elf brothers, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who set out on a quest to discover if there’s any real magic left. In the trailer, we see a suburban neighborhood inhabited by magical creatures like gnomes, centaurs and unicorns, who apparently have become scavengers of trash.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also voice characters in the film. Scanlon discussed the film’s concept at Disney’s D23 convention last year, calling the story “a mix of the fantastic and the everyday, [with] elves, sprites and pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s.” He also said the movie is impacted by his own life. “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth,” the director noted. “This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

