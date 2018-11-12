‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’: Hear Ryan Reynolds Voice Pikachu in First Trailer

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the Pokémon franchise’s debut live-action film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds voicing the CGI-rendered Pikachu.

In a departure from the long-running animated series, this Pikachu speaks English, but character Tim Goodman, played by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Justice Smith, is the only human who can understand the creature. (Pokémon and humans have historically understood one another despite linguistic barriers; some Pokémon in prior installments of the franchise have communicated in human languages.)

The trailer introduces viewers to the live-action Pokémon world, where Goodman and Detective Pikachu embark on an action-packed quest to find Goodman’s missing father. CGI versions of Charizard, Psyduck and Mr. Mime also appear in the trailer. Pokémon Detective Pikachu arrives May 11, 2019 and was based on the Nintendo 3DS game of the same name. In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, Suki Waterhouse and Karan Soni. Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Goosebumps) directed the film.

The live-action flick comes in addition to the franchise’s other big offering. Later this month, Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us begins a limited theatrical run worldwide.