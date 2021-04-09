Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star Alongside Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series, Lucasfilm announced Friday.

The long-in-the-works fifth Indiana Jones film — the sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. Although not much is known about the upcoming chapter in the saga of the hatted adventurer, Lucasfilm revealed that composer John Williams will also return to the 40-year-old franchise.

Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold will helm the untitled fifth Indiana Jones, taking over for Steven Spielberg, who remains executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge is no stranger to George Lucas’ legendary franchises, as she previously voiced the droid L3-37 in the film Solo: A Star Wars Story; earlier this year, Waller-Bridge revealed she would reteam with her Solo co-star Donald Glover in a reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.