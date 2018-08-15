Phil Collins: I’m Open to Genesis Reunion With Son on Drums

It’s been 11 years since Genesis wrapped up their Turn It On Again reunion tour and there’s been little reason to think the group would ever play again, especially after Phil Collins suffered extensive nerve damage that’s made it difficult for him to walk, let alone play drums. But Collins came out of retirement last year for his ongoing Not Dead Yet! solo tour – featuring his teenage son Nicholas on drums – and tells Rolling Stone that he’s open to the idea of returning to Genesis with his son along for the ride.

“I wouldn’t say there isn’t not a possibility,” he said when asked about another possible Genesis reunion. “Me, Mike [Rutherford] and Tony [Banks] are pretty close still. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible.”

Collins spoke to Banks and Rutherford when they saw his solo show in London last summer. “They both were raving about Nic,” says Collins. “Mike made the appropriate comment of, ‘He just gets it. He just gets what is needed and what is required and why you’re doing this for that song.’ I thought that was a wonderful thing to say. He was 16 at that point. I think that, yeah, if we did anything I think it would have to be with Nic on drums because I don’t think I’m capable of it. I think their opinion of Nic is high enough for them to take him onboard as part of the band.”

In January 2017, shortly before he hit the road with his dad, Nic discussed the possibility of him joining his father in Genesis. “I would be ecstatic if that happened,” he told Rolling Stone. “That Genesis stuff, drumwise, is something else; absolutely unbelievable. But to be honest, I don’t think there will be another Genesis reunion tour. They did it in 2007 and I doubt it’ll happen again.”

After Phil played with Nic across the globe to rave reviews, it seems like a much stronger possibility than before. But that doesn’t mean Phil has phoned up Rutherford and Banks to make concert plans. “I’m saying this to you,” he says. “I haven’t really said it to Tony and Mike. I did mention to Tony very quietly if we did anything again it would be with Nic on drums. He kind of didn’t say no. But I’m not sure if he heard me or not.”