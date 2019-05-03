Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew of ‘Star Wars’ Dead at 74

Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew, who originated the role of the beloved Chewbacca, died on Tuesday, his family said. He was 74. He died at his North Texas home surrounded by family, according to the statement. His cause of death was not announced.

The actor starred in the original trilogy as Wookiee Chewbacca and reprised his role in the prequel movie, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

“He fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” his family wrote, adding that he consulted on The Last Jedi to aid his successor. He participated in the Star Wars convention circuit as well.

“He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth,” his family added. “But to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role on film.”

He employed his fame to support charitable work, including 501st Legion, Wounded Warriors and Make-a-Wish, and also established the Peter Mayhew Foundation to support a variety of causes, from “individuals and families in crisis situations to food and supplies for children of Venezuela during their recent road to freedom.”

A memorial service for friends and family is planned for June 29th, with a fan memorial to take place in December at in Los Angeles, California, at EmpireConLA.

