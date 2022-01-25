Peter Dinklage Calls Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Remake ‘F–king Backward’

Peter Dinklage expressed frustration and skepticism with Disney’s decision to do a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, calling it “fucking backward” during an interview on WTF with Marc Maron.

Dinklage said he was “a little taken aback” by the casting news for the Snow White remake, which was announced over the summer and is set to feature Rachel Zegler in the main role: “They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. Because you’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man?”

While Dinklage stressed he wasn’t trying to offend anyone involved in the film, he continued, “Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it! All love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

Dinklage went on to add that he was open to a Snow White remake of some kind, but the kind of update he envisioned doesn’t exactly seem to be up the alley of Walt Disney Studios. “If you tell the story of Snow White with the most fucked-up, cool, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it,” Dinklage cracked. “All in. But I just don’t know.”

As Variety notes, the live-action remake of Snow White will begin production this year. Along with Zegler, the cast also features Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Marc Webb is set to direct and Marc Platt will produce. Reps for Webb, Platt, and Disney did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.