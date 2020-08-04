Pete Souza Recounts the Stories Behind His Most Famous Obama Photos in Doc Trailer

Former White House photographer Pete Souza recounts his professional journey and political awakening in the new trailer for The Way I See It, which is set to arrive in theaters this September.

Souza is perhaps best known for serving as the Chief Official White House Photographer for Barack Obama, although he also worked in Ronald Reagan’s White House in the Eighties. Directed by Dawn Porter, The Way I See It uses Souza’s stories and photographs to offer a unique look at these two presidencies, while also documenting Souza’s own transformation, per a press release, “from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.”

The trailer features Souza discussing how Obama and Reagan welcomed photographers into the White House — as opposed to President Donald Trump — as well as footage from a lecture in which Souza recounts the stories behind some of his most famous photos from the Obama era.

It ends with a look at Souza’s emergence as a fierce critic of Trump, as he says, “Reagan and Obama respected the dignity of the office — the presidency is a serious job, and I was gonna do everything I could to make sure people didn’t forget that.”