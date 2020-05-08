Pete Davidson Is the Consummate Large Adult Son in ‘King of Staten Island’ Trailer

Pete Davidson flounders and flails and tries to grow up in the new trailer for The King of Staten Island, which is set to hit on-demand services June 12th.

The new film, directed by Judd Apatow, is loosely based on Davidson’s own life: It finds him playing an unambitious 20-something named Scott with half-baked dreams about being a tattoo artist — plus, he still lives at home and spends most of his time smoking weed with his friends. He also still isn’t quite over the death of his firefighter dad 17 years prior. It’s only after his mom, Margie, (played by Marisa Tomei) starts dating a new man, another firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr), that Scott is forced to confront his current stasis and re-evaluate his life.

The clip teases plenty of moments that capture that classic Apatow mix of humor and heart, as Scott gets dumped in an above ground pool by Ray and receives some sage wisdom from a veteran firefighter named Papa (played by Steve Buscemi). Of course, there are the one-liners, too, like when Scott is told life is passing him by too quickly, and he replies, “Why do you think I smoke weed all the time? So I can slow it down.”

Davidson co-wrote The King of Staten Island with Apatow and ex-Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus. The film also stars Maude Apatow, Pamela Adlon, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson and Bel Powley.