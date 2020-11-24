 Pete Davidson Leads 'It's A Wonderful Life' Virtual Table Read - Rolling Stone
Pete Davidson, Ed Asner, Mia Farrow Set for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Charity Table Read

Maude Apatow, B.D. Wong, Ellie Kemper will also partake in reading of 1946 Christmas classic

Jon Blistein

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images

Pete Davidson will play George Bailey in an upcoming virtual table read of the 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, which will stream December 13th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The event was organized by Ed Asner and proceeds will benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, which promotes mental health and enrichment programs for children with special needs and their families. Tickets for the event are on sale now, including a couple of gift packs that come with extra goodies like a copy of The Greatest Gift — the book that inspired It’s a Wonderful Life — autographed by Asner, as well as a limited edition “I Hate Spunk!” shirt (a reference to Asner’s famous line on The Mary Tyler Moore Show).

Asner will also partake in the reading, along with an all-star cast that also includes Davidson’s King Staten Island co-star Maude Apatow playing Violet Bick. Other performers include Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, B.D. Wong, Richard Kind, Ed Begley, Jr., Michael Shannon, Diedrich Bader, Carol Kane, and Bill Pullman (it’s unclear at the moment what characters everyone else involved will play).

Tom Bergeron is set to host the event, Victor Nelli will direct the table read and additional surprise guests will appear. The virtual gala will also honor Sony Pictures Television president, Jeffrey Frost, for his charitable work with TV legend Norman Lear presenting the award.

