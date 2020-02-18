Pete Davidson Plays College Dropout in ‘Big Time Adolescence’ Trailer

Pete Davidson is set to take over streaming services in the next few months.

First, the Saturday Night Live cast member’s Netflix comedy special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, will premiere February 25th on the platform. Then, Davidson will appear in a supporting role in the upcoming Hulu coming-of-age film Big Time Adolescence, which released its first red band trailer on Tuesday.

The movie stars Griffin Gluck as Mo, a smart yet naive 16-year-old doing his best to navigate high school under the wing of his best friend Zeke, a scuzzy college dropout played by Davidson. Things start to go awry when Zeke starts teaching Mo some inappropriate life lessons, including drug-dealing and sex tips.

“You think I’m just gonna walk into a party and everyone’s gonna wanna buy pot from me?” Mo asks Zeke when his older friend presents him with a briefcase full of weed.

Zeke pauses, letting out a breath of vape smoke. “Call me crazy…”

The rest of the cast includes Davidson’s pal Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, as well as Emily Arlook, Thomas Barbusca, Oona Laurence and Sydney Sweeney. Big Time Adolescence is written and directed by Jason Orley and will open in select theaters on March 13th before premiering on Hulu on March 20th.