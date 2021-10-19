Pete Buttigieg Reflects on Campaigning While Openly Gay in ‘Mayor Pete’ Trailer

Amazon Studios has premiered the first trailer for Mayor Pete, a documentary centered on Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the first openly gay U.S. president. The film, directed by Jesse Moss and co-written by Moss, Amanda McBaine and Jeff Gilbert, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 12th.

“When I talked about coming out, that was for everybody who’s tried to figure out how to be who they are,” Buttigieg says in the trailer, which showcases him setting up his campaign. “The challenge of course is: how do you master the game without it changing you?”

Buttigieg, now the U.S. Secretary of Transportation (and the first openly LGBTQ cabinet member in U.S. history), provides a behind-the-scenes look at his campaign, and is joined in the doc by his husband Chasten and his team. President Joe Biden is also featured in the trailer.

Win or lose their story changed history. #MayorPeteDoc is coming to @PrimeVideo November 12. pic.twitter.com/A2BirmdvI2 — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) October 18, 2021

The official synopsis notes, “The Amazon Studios documentary, which will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12, will show the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. during the earliest days of the campaign, through his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond — revealing what goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land, and how it changes the lives of those involved in it.”

Mayor Pete has premiered at several film festivals so far this year, including Chicago Film Festival, LGBTQ+ Film Festival, and NewFest.