‘Pet Sematary’: Watch Bone-Chilling First Trailer of Stephen King Remake

Thirty years after Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary was first adapted for the big screen, the beloved horror novel will receive a fresh cinematic reimagining in 2019.

The preview opens with a jump scare that harkens back to the King novel – the threat of speeding trucks down a rural road – before unleashing a series of bone-chilling imagery highlighted by a parade of children wearing creepy animal masks walking deep into the woods toward the titular “Pet Sematary.”

The remake “follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home,” the synopsis states. “When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

It’s Lithgow’s character that delivers the ominous warning in Pet Sematary trailer. “There was a myth. Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it. Those woods belong to something else,” Crandall says. “The ground is bad. Maybe it’s just some crazy folktale, but there is something in the woods. Something that brings things back. Sometimes dead is better.”

Pet Sematary reanimates itself in theaters on April 5th, 2019.