Paul Rudd Encounters an Army of Mini Stay Pufts in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Promo

After several pandemic-related delays, film will finally be released this fall

Angie Martoccio

A day after the internet celebrated Paul Rudd’s birthday, the frenzy continues with a new clip of the actor promoting Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The clip features Rudd ambling around a grocery store, buying Baskin-Robbins ice cream and chuckling at a bottle of blue velvet frosting. He stops in his tracks as a mini Stay Puft Marshmallow man breaks free from plastic wrapping, biting Rudd on the finger. An army of them arrive, laying on chocolate bars and making s’mores out of themselves.

After being delayed several times due to the pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated for release on November 11th, 2021. It’s directed by Jason Reitman — Ivan Reitman’s son — and stars Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace. It takes place 30 years after 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as a family moves to a small town and discovers their grandfather’s legacy.

Actors from the 1984 classic, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, will also appear in the upcoming film. The original cast reunited on Josh Gad’s quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart last summer.

