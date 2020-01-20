‘Parasite,’ Joaquin Phoenix Win Big at SAG Awards

Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were among the winners at last night’s annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. South Korean film Parasite earned Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with ten of its actors being honored for their work. Parasite‘s win marks a historical milestone for the SAG Awards as it’s the first time a foreign language film has won the top prize.

Phoenix was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in Joker and the actor took the opportunity to pay tribute to Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech. After thanking the cast and crew, Phoenix noted, “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger, so thank you and goodnight.”

Pitt, who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, gave a shout out to Tinder in his speech, noting of his award, “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.”

Other winners included Laura Dern for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story, Zellweger for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Judy and Avengers: Endgame for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. In the television categories, Aniston and Peter Dinklage took home of the drama series wins for The Morning Show and Game of Thrones, while the cast of The Crown won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. See a full list of winners here.

The awards ceremony also featured Robert De Niro being honored with a lifetime achievement award recipient. The actor took the opportunity to get political in his speech, noting that he feels it’s important to speak out, especially in his criticism of President Trump. “There’s right and there’s wrong and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power and as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else — to voice my opinion,” he said. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”