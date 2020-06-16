‘Palm Springs’ Trailer: Andy Samberg Creates a Time Loop in Paradise

We’ve all seen a million comedies with the Groundhog Day premise — someone down on their luck who is forced to repeat the same day over and over again — but the two protagonists of Palm Springs put a unique and raucous spin on the classic setup.

In a new trailer for the film, released on Tuesday, Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star as two guests at a wedding in, you guessed it, Palm Springs. After a supernatural encounter out in the desert, maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) wakes up again on the day of the wedding, and learns that she and carefree guest Nyles (Samberg) are trapped in an “infinite time loop.” With some reluctance and eventually acceptance that the two of them are stuck together, the duo decides to enjoy paradise for all its worth.

Palm Springs is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, and co-stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher. The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer. The film premieres on Hulu and in select drive-in theaters on Friday, July 10th.