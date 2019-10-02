‘Paddington’ Producers Prepping ‘Pippi Longstocking’ Film

Pippi Longstocking, the superhumanly strong redhead child from the iconic eponymous book series, is headed to theaters in a new film adaptation. Studiocanal and David Heyman’s Heyday Films, who produced the recent Paddington movies, will team with the Astrid Lindgren Company for the upcoming project.

The character, a freckled nine-year-old described as the strongest girl in the world, first appeared in the beloved books from Swedish author Astrid Lindgren. The franchise launched with a trio of titles in the 1940s — 1945’s Pippi Longstocking, 1946’s Pippi Goes on Board and 1948’s Pippi in the South Seas — followed by three short stories and numerous picture book adaptations. They have been translated into 77 languages and sold over 65 million copies worldwide.

“Pippi has endured and inspired families everywhere through her life force, strength of character and her irrepressible joie de vivre,” said Heyman, who’s also producing an upcoming, CGI-animated Paddington series, in a statement. “Astrid Lindgren’s books have been translated around the globe for many years – a testament to her vision which we are determined to honor with a new film.”

The producers have yet to announce the film’s title, cast, creative team or release date.

In a recent Today interview, Michelle Obama noted that Pippi Longstocking was her first favorite book growing up. “I was really fascinated with this strong little girl that was the center of everything,” she said. “And she was almost magical in a way. I mean, she was stronger and tougher than anyone. She had superhuman strength.”