‘Overlord’: Watch First Trailer for J.J. Abrams-Produced WWII Horror Film

J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming World War II horror film Overlord.

Using the Battle of Normandy – codenamed Operation Overlord – as a backdrop, Overlord centers on a band of American soldiers who discover a secret Nazi compound in wartorn France.

Upon investigating the compound, the soldiers discover it’s a laboratory hosting genetic experiments to create unstoppable super-soldiers and potentially much worse, and decide to destroy the facility.

J.J. Abrams serves as producer on Overlord, which stars Bokeem Woodbine, Wyatt Russell and Jacob Anderson. The film arrives in theaters on November 9th.

Overlord was initially rumored to be the next chapter in Bad Robot’s ongoing, interconnected Cloverfield series, but Abrams stated in April that the R-rated horror film isn’t part of that space alien saga. At the time, Abrams also promised that Overlord is “bat shit crazy,” and that Bad Robot is working on a proper, movie theater-bound Cloverfield sequel after the misstep of the Netflix exclusive The Cloverfield Paradox.