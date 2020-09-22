A Girl Embarks on a Quest to Find a Goddess in ‘Over the Moon’ Trailer

A young girl embarks on a quest to find a goddess in Over the Moon, a new animated film out October 23rd via Netflix.

The trailer stars Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang), who is fascinated with Chang’e, the Chinese Moon goddess, who waits for her true love on the moon. Fei Fei is told during a family dinner that the goddess isn’t real, but she sets out to find her anyway. With her pet rabbit in tow, she blasts off in a rocket ship and encounters magical creatures — including a glowing dog named Gobi — and meets the Moon goddess, voiced by Phillipa Soo.

The film also stars Robert G. Chiu (Chin) Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle) and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).

Over the Moon was directed by Glen Keane — who previously worked on the 2017 short Dear Basketball — and was co-directed by John Kahrs. It was written by Audrey Wells and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Executive producers include Janet Yang, Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu and Thomas Hui. Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park wrote the songs, while Steven Price scored the music.