‘Outlaw King’ Trailer: Watch Chris Pine Fight for Scottish Independence

Chris Pine plays the iconic Robert the Bruce in Netflix’s Outlaw King. The thrilling historical movie directed David Mackenzie follows Pine’s struggle to regain Scotland’s independence.

Living under Edward I of England’s occupation of medieval Scotland, Robert the Bruce rallies a crew of men to fight back against their oppressive ruler. “I’m done with running, and I’m sick of hiding,” he says, as the clip previews beheadings and hangings. Later on, he inspires his army with an impassioned speech, shouting, “You can fight for God, for country, for family. I do not care, so long as you fight!”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo and Sam Spruell also star in the film, which premieres in select theaters and via Netflix on November 9th. Outlaw King will also debut as the Opening Night Film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6th.