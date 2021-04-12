Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger to Present at 2021 Oscars

Last year’s Oscar winners in the acting categories — Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, and Renée Zellweger — will be among the presenters at the 2021 Academy Awards.

For the third year in a row, the Oscars will not have an official host, with a rotating cast of presenters guiding the show instead. The initial lineup for the 93rd Academy Awards also boasts last year’s Best Director, Screenplay, and Picture winner, Bong Joon-Ho, as well as previous Oscar winners Halle Berry, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, and Reese Witherspoon. Other presenters include Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, and Zendaya.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said the producers of this year’s show, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Additional presenters and talent will be announced in the coming weeks. The Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, April 25th.

Leading this year’s Oscar nominees is David Fincher’s Mank, which is up for 10 awards. Other top nominees with six each are Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, The Sound of Metal, The Father, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.