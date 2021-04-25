Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami …

The White Tiger

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma.

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Short Film Live Action

Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best Animated Short

If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci If

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Collette

A Concierto Is a Conversation

Hunger War

Do Not Split

A Love Song for Latasha