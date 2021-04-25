Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami …
The White Tiger
Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma.
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Short Film Live Action
Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best Animated Short
If Anything Happens I Love You
Burrow
Genius Loci If
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Collette
A Concierto Is a Conversation
Hunger War
Do Not Split
A Love Song for Latasha