Rolling Stone

Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Your guide to all of the movies, filmmakers and performers going home with the gold on Oscar night

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Chris Pizzello/AP

Best Supporting Actor
 Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah 
Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director 
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round 
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari 
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best International Feature Film 
Another Round  (Denmark)
Better Days  (Hong Kong)
Collective  (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin  (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Feature 
My Octopus Teacher 
Collective 
Crip Camp 
The Mole Agent 
Time

Best Animated Feature Film
 Soul 
Onward 
Over the Moon
 A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon 
Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay 
Promising Young Woman 
Judas and the Black Messiah 
Minari 
Sound of Metal 
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay 
The Father 
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
Nomadland 
One Night in Miami …
The White Tiger

Best Sound
 Sound of Metal
Greyhound 
Mank 
News of the World 
Soul

Best Costume Design 
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma. 
 Mulan 
Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 
 Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
Emma. 
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
 Pinocchio

Best Short Film Live Action
Two Distant Strangers 
Feeling Through 
The Letter Room 
The Present 
White Eye

Best Animated Short
 If Anything Happens I Love You 
Burrow 
Genius Loci If
Opera 
Yes-People

Best Documentary Short
Collette
A Concierto Is a Conversation
Hunger War
Do Not Split
A Love Song for Latasha

Rolling Stone
