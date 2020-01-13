Oscars 2020: ‘Joker,’ ‘1917,’ ‘Parasite’ Lead Nominations

Parasite, Joker and 1917 will vie for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards, set to take place February 9th.

Along with those three films, the Best Picture category featured Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Joker led the 92nd Oscar nominations, earning 11 in total, including Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Adapted Screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver. Meanwhile, 1917 and The Irishman both notched 10 nominations, with Sam Mendes and Martin Scorsese earning Best Director looks, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are set to compete against each other in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood picked up 10 nominations, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt earning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor looks, respectively, and Quentin Tarantino getting nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite also had a strong showing, earning six nominationss, complementing its Best Picture look with a nod for Best International Feature Film, while filmmaker Bong Joon Ho was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Notably, for the second year in a row, the Best Director field was comprised entirely of men: Scorsese for The Irishman, Phillips for Joker, Mendes for 1917, Tarantino for Once Upon a Time and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

In the Best Actor category, Joaquin Phoenix will look to double up after winning a Golden Globe for Joker, and he’ll be up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Meanwhile, the Best Actress category boasts Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renée Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Johansson scored a rare double, as well, picking up another nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn in Jojo Rabbit. There she’ll compete against Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Florence Pugh for Little Women and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. And the Best Supporting Actor category features the two Irishmen stars, Pacino and Pesci, Pitt for Once Upon a Time, plus Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

In the music categories, Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will look to repeat her historic Golden Globe win for Best Original Score, while Randy Newman earned himself a pair of nominations, Best Original Score for Marriage Story and Best Original Song for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. (The Original Song category notably found heavy hitters Beyoncé and Taylor Swift shut out for The Lion King and Cats, respectively, when the Oscars shortlist was released last month.) The other nominees there were Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet.

2020 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Lov

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Best Original Song

Randy Newman – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

Elton John – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

Diane Warren — “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez – “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Makeup and Hair

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker