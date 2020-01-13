Oscars 2020: ‘Joker,’ ‘1917,’ ‘Parasite’ Lead Nominations

Parasite, Joker and 1917 will vie for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards, set to take place February 9th.
Along with those three films, the Best Picture category featured Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Joker led the 92nd Oscar nominations, earning 11 in total, including Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Adapted Screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver. Meanwhile, 1917 and The Irishman both notched 10 nominations, with Sam Mendes and Martin Scorsese earning Best Director looks, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are set to compete against each other in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood picked up 10 nominations, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt earning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor looks, respectively, and Quentin Tarantino getting nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite also had a strong showing, earning six nominationss, complementing its Best Picture look with a nod for Best International Feature Film, while filmmaker Bong Joon Ho was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Notably, for the second year in a row, the Best Director field was comprised entirely of men: Scorsese for The Irishman, Phillips for Joker, Mendes for 1917, Tarantino for Once Upon a Time and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.
In the Best Actor category, Joaquin Phoenix will look to double up after winning a Golden Globe for Joker, and he’ll be up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Meanwhile, the Best Actress category boasts Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renée Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.
Johansson scored a rare double, as well, picking up another nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn in Jojo Rabbit. There she’ll compete against Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Florence Pugh for Little Women and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. And the Best Supporting Actor category features the two Irishmen stars, Pacino and Pesci, Pitt for Once Upon a Time, plus Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.
In the music categories, Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will look to repeat her historic Golden Globe win for Best Original Score, while Randy Newman earned himself a pair of nominations, Best Original Score for Marriage Story and Best Original Song for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. (The Original Song category notably found heavy hitters Beyoncé and Taylor Swift shut out for The Lion King and Cats, respectively, when the Oscars shortlist was released last month.) The other nominees there were Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet.
2020 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Lov
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Best Original Song
Randy Newman – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
Elton John – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
Diane Warren — “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez – “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Makeup and Hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker