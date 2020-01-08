 Oscars 2020: Academy Confirms Show Will Go Hostless Again - Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip Subscribe
The 2020 Oscars Will Be Hostless Again

“A lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” says ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke

Angie Martoccio

The Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will not have an official host, Variety reports.

During the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed the decision, saying, “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.”

Last year, marked the first time in 30 years the Academy Awards went without a host. Kevin Hart originally agreed to MC the show, but stepped down 48 hours after the announcement after a series of homophobic tweets resurfaced online. Before that, the last time the Oscars were without a host was 1989, when Rob Lowe performed a ridiculous spoof of “Proud Mary” with Snow White, singing “Rolling, rolling, keep the cameras rolling.

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards will be announced on January 13th. The ceremony will air live February 9th at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

