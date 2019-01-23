Oscars 2019 Poll: Who Should Win the Top Academy Awards This Year?

After weeks of anxious Hollywood campaigns — and false alarms about a new category — this week we finally got the slate for who will be up for accolades at the 91st Academy Awards, set to take place February 24th. Of course, there’s always some annoying snubs and oversights, but here’s your chance to vote on who you think should take home the top prizes in our poll.

Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born will compete for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture. And the Best Picture category will also feature Black Panther, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite and Vice.

Roma earned 10 nods in all, with filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón earning looks in the Best Director and Best Cinematography categories. Meanwhile, A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Green Book will look to repeat its Golden Globe success after earning five nominations, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, respectively, as well as Best Original Screenplay.

The Favourite tied Roma for the most Oscar nominations this year, with its three stars, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all up for acting trophies. Stone and Weisz will compete for Best Supporting Actress against Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk). Meanwhile, Colman will vie for Best Actress against Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife).

Elsewhere, Vice star Christian Bale and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek will look to complement their Golden Globes with the Best Actor Oscar. The category also boasts Cooper, Mortensen and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Green Book‘s Ali will compete against Elliott, Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).

In the Best Director category, Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón will be up against a group comprised entirely of men: Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and Adam McKay for Vice. Lastly, the Best Original Song category will feature Lady Gaga’s heavily-favored A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow,” up against Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” (Black Panther), Diane Warren’s “I’ll Fight” (RBG), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns) and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).