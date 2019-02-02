Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to Perform ‘Shallow’ at Ceremony

The Academy Awards confirmed Friday that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform their A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” at the February 24th ceremony. The duet is nominated in the Best Original Song category.

The Oscars’ announcement comes less than a week after Gaga and Cooper performed the song together – as themselves and not their Star Is Born characters Ally and Jackson Maine – for the first time with a surprise rendition at Gaga’s Enigma show in Las Vegas.

Contrary to rumors that this year’s Academy Awards would scale down the ceremony to only feature “Shallow” and one other Best Original Song-nominated performance (most likely Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”), the Oscars’ Twitter stated that the other nominees will also take the stage on February 24th.

Jennifer Hudson has been recruited to perform the Diane Warren-penned RBG song “I’ll Fight,” while Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The Mary Poppins Returns song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” will be performed by “a surprise special guest”; that film’s star Lin-Manuel Miranda previously tweeted he was “disappointed” by the Oscar producers’ decision to cut down the Best Original Song performances before the ceremony reversed course.

The only performance that Academy has not yet confirmed: Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars.”