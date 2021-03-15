‘Nomadland,’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Minari’ Lead 2021 Oscar Nominations

Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Minari all received multiple Oscar nominations Monday, March 15th. The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25th.
Those three films are up for Best Picture and will compete against The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Minari and Nomadland directors Lee Isaac Chung and Chloé Zhao, respectively, are also up for Best Director, as are Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, David Fincher for Mank, and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
In the Best Actor Category, Minari star Steven Yeun will compete against Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, and Chadwick Boseman, who earned a posthumous nod for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Nomadland’s Frances McDormand will vie for her third Best Actress trophy in a category that also boasts Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.
In the supporting performance categories, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s breakout star Maria Bakalova earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as did Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Both Judas and the Black Messiah stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, are up for Best Supporting Actor, as are Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Paul Raci for Sound of Metal.
For Best Original Screenplay, Judas and the Black Messiah will compete against Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Best Adapted Screenplay boasts Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, and The White Tiger.
And in the Oscars’ music categories, Diane Warren will compete once more for an Academy Award with “Lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, which earned a nod for Best Original Song. The category also boasts H.E.R.’s “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson’s “Husavik” from the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
And for Best Original Score, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated once again, both for their work on Mank as well as their work with Jon Batiste on Soul. Other nominees include James Newton Howard for News of the World, Emile Mosseri for Minari, and Terence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods.
93rd Academy Awards Nominations
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Original Song
“Fight For You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
“Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
“Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
“Lo Si (Seen) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)
“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film Live Action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye