‘Nomadland,’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Minari’ Lead 2021 Oscar Nominations

Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Minari all received multiple Oscar nominations Monday, March 15th. The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25th.

Those three films are up for Best Picture and will compete against The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Minari and Nomadland directors Lee Isaac Chung and Chloé Zhao, respectively, are also up for Best Director, as are Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, David Fincher for Mank, and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.

In the Best Actor Category, Minari star Steven Yeun will compete against Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, and Chadwick Boseman, who earned a posthumous nod for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Nomadland’s Frances McDormand will vie for her third Best Actress trophy in a category that also boasts Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

In the supporting performance categories, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s breakout star Maria Bakalova earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as did Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Both Judas and the Black Messiah stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, are up for Best Supporting Actor, as are Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Paul Raci for Sound of Metal.

For Best Original Screenplay, Judas and the Black Messiah will compete against Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Best Adapted Screenplay boasts Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, and The White Tiger.

And in the Oscars’ music categories, Diane Warren will compete once more for an Academy Award with “Lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, which earned a nod for Best Original Song. The category also boasts H.E.R.’s “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson’s “Husavik” from the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

And for Best Original Score, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated once again, both for their work on Mank as well as their work with Jon Batiste on Soul. Other nominees include James Newton Howard for News of the World, Emile Mosseri for Minari, and Terence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods.

93rd Academy Awards Nominations

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

“Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

“Lo Si (Seen) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)

“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film Live Action

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye