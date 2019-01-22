×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Hear Drax Project, Hailee Steinfeld Team for New Song 'Woke Up Late' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Roma,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead 2019 Oscar Nominations

‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Vice,’ ‘The Favourite’ also up for several trophies, including Best Picture

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alfonso Cuaron poses during a red carpet event for the presentation of the film 'Roma' at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 December 2018. 'Roma', by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, was announced by the Academy of Hollywood as a pre-candidate for the Oscars in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The final nominations will be announced on 22 January and the awards will be delivered on 24 February. 'Roma' also competes in the same category in the Golden Globe awards, which will be delivered on 06 January.Red carpet event for the movie 'Roma' in Mexico City - 17 Dec 2018

'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Green Book' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' were among the films to receive multiple nominations at the 2019 Oscars.

MARIO GUZMAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born will compete for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 91st Academy Awards, set to take place February 24th.

The Best Picture category will also feature Black Panther, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite and Vice.

Roma earned 10 nods in all, with filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón earning looks in the Best Director and Best Cinematography categories. Meanwhile, A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Green Book will look to repeat its Golden Globe success after earning five nominations, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, respectively, as well as Best Original Screenplay.

The Favourite tied Roma for the most Oscar nominations this year, with its three stars, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all up for acting trophies. Stone and Weisz will compete for Best Supporting Actress against Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk). Meanwhile, Colman will vie for Best Actress against Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife).

Elsewhere, Vice star Christian Bale and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek will look to complement their Golden Globes with the Best Actor Oscar. The category also boasts Cooper, Mortensen and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Green Book‘s Ali will compete against Elliott, Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).

In the Best Director category, Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón will be up against a group comprised entirely of men: Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and Adam McKay for Vice. Lastly, the Best Original Song category will feature Lady Gaga’s heavily-favored A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow,” up against Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” (Black Panther), Diane Warren’s “I’ll Fight” (RBG), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns) and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

2019 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Related

‘Fyre’ Fest Documentary: Bahamian Cook Surpasses $123,000 Fundraising Goal
Trump, ‘Happytime Murders,’ ‘Gotti’ Lead 2019 Razzie Nominations

Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Adapted Screenplay
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters  A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara  The Favourite
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly  – Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón  Roma
Adam McKay – Vice

Best Cinematography
Łukasz Żal  Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel  Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence

Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Best Original Song
“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

In This Article: Academy Awards, Oscars

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad