‘Roma,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead 2019 Oscar Nominations

Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born will compete for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 91st Academy Awards, set to take place February 24th.

The Best Picture category will also feature Black Panther, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite and Vice.

Roma earned 10 nods in all, with filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón earning looks in the Best Director and Best Cinematography categories. Meanwhile, A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Green Book will look to repeat its Golden Globe success after earning five nominations, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, respectively, as well as Best Original Screenplay.

The Favourite tied Roma for the most Oscar nominations this year, with its three stars, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all up for acting trophies. Stone and Weisz will compete for Best Supporting Actress against Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk). Meanwhile, Colman will vie for Best Actress against Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife).

Elsewhere, Vice star Christian Bale and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek will look to complement their Golden Globes with the Best Actor Oscar. The category also boasts Cooper, Mortensen and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Green Book‘s Ali will compete against Elliott, Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).

In the Best Director category, Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón will be up against a group comprised entirely of men: Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and Adam McKay for Vice. Lastly, the Best Original Song category will feature Lady Gaga’s heavily-favored A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow,” up against Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” (Black Panther), Diane Warren’s “I’ll Fight” (RBG), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns) and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

2019 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Cinematography

Łukasz Żal – Cold War

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther

Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born