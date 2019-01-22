‘Roma,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead 2019 Oscar Nominations

Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born will compete for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 91st Academy Awards, set to take place February 24th.
The Best Picture category will also feature Black Panther, BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite and Vice.
Roma earned 10 nods in all, with filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón earning looks in the Best Director and Best Cinematography categories. Meanwhile, A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott and Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Green Book will look to repeat its Golden Globe success after earning five nominations, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, respectively, as well as Best Original Screenplay.
The Favourite tied Roma for the most Oscar nominations this year, with its three stars, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all up for acting trophies. Stone and Weisz will compete for Best Supporting Actress against Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk). Meanwhile, Colman will vie for Best Actress against Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife).
Elsewhere, Vice star Christian Bale and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek will look to complement their Golden Globes with the Best Actor Oscar. The category also boasts Cooper, Mortensen and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Green Book‘s Ali will compete against Elliott, Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).
In the Best Director category, Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón will be up against a group comprised entirely of men: Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and Adam McKay for Vice. Lastly, the Best Original Song category will feature Lady Gaga’s heavily-favored A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow,” up against Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” (Black Panther), Diane Warren’s “I’ll Fight” (RBG), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns) and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).
2019 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Cinematography
Łukasz Żal – Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” from RBG, Diane Warren
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson – Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
