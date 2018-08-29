Orson Welles’ Lost Film ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ Unveils First Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Orson Welles’ lost film The Other Side of the Wind, which the streaming service acquired after the late director’s collaborators assembled the film over 40 years after the footage was shot.

The Other Side of the Wind – filmed between 1970 and 1977 and featuring a cast that includes filmmakers John Huston and Peter Bogdanovich and Welles’ then-girlfriend Oja Kodar – arrives on the streaming service and select theaters on November 2nd.

The film “tells the story of grizzled director J.J. ‘Jake’ Hannaford (Huston), who returns to Los Angeles after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie. Both a satire of the classic studio system and the New Hollywood that was shaking things up, Welles’s last artistic testament is a fascinating time capsule of a now-distant era in moviemaking as well as the long-awaited ‘new’ work from an indisputable master,” Netflix wrote of the movie.

Deadline offers a breakdown of The Other Side of the Wind‘s plagued production, with financiers frequently and mysteriously dropping the project mid-filming. One seven-minute sex scene alone required two years and three different locations to complete, and Huston – the epicenter of the film – wasn’t cast in the role until three years into The Other Side of the Wind‘s production.

While Welles never completed the film in his lifetime, his longtime production manager Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza took hold of thousands of reels of footage that had languished in a Paris vault in order to assemble the film. Their cut of the movie – based on Welles’ own notes and script – boasts a new score by legendary composer Michel Legrand.

Prior to its Netflix arrival, The Other Side of the Wind will debut at both the New York Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.