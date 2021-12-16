Watch Orlando Bloom, Killer Mike, Elijah Wood Rap About ‘Lord of the Rings’

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, Stephen Colbert gathered an all-star group to rap about its success.

In the clip, aired on The Late Show, cast members Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, and Viggo Mortensen are joined by Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick. Colbert and Jon Batiste also got in on the tune, dubbed “#1 Trilly.”

Colbert is a self-professed ‘Ringer’ and an enormous Tolkien fan who can recite entire passages from the novels. He put the music video together a week early, lamenting the fact that The Late Show won’t be on air for the actual anniversary next week.

Earlier this year, Colbert hosted a trio of cinema-only Lord of the Rings cast reunions as part of Alamo Drafthouse’s free series that encouraged moviegoers to return to their local independent theaters.

An Amazon Prime series based on The Lord of the Rings, as well as Tolkien’s The Hobbit, will premiere on September 2nd, 2022 on the streaming platform. The new series will take place thousands of years before the events of both The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings.