Oprah Producing New Documentary on Sexual Assault in Music Industry

Untitled doc will follow former music executive’s allegations against “a notable figure in the music industry”

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah will produce a new doc about sexual assault in the music industry from 'The Hunting Ground' filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Oprah Winfrey has signed on to produce a new documentary about sexual abuse in the music industry that will premiere on Apple TV+ next year.

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering will helm the project, which, per a press release, will follow “a brilliant former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault by a notable figure in the music industry. The film is a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

The documentary does not have a release date nor a title, and no details about the subjects of the film were revealed.

Dick and Ziering previously collaborated on two documentaries that tackle sexual abuse, 2012’s Oscar-nominated The Invisible War, which examines sexual assault in the U.S. armed forces, and 2015’s The Hunting Ground, about sexual assault on college campuses. Dick’s 2004 film, Twist of Faith, also told the story of a man who recounts the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Catholic priest as a teenager.

Oprah, for her part, has been a fervent advocate for victims of sexual abuse and a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement. Earlier this year, she delved into the Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, by conducting an extensive interview with the two men who accused the pop star of sexually abusing them when they were children.

