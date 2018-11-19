Watch Deadpool Pay Homage to ‘Princess Bride’ in ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer

In an homage to The Princess Bride, Deadpool abducts a grown-up Fred Savage in the teaser trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, a PG-13 edit of the R-rated Deadpool 2 catered to holiday audiences.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” star Ryan Reynolds previously told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

In the teaser, a nod to the bedtime story framing of The Princess Bride, Savage pokes some meta fun at Deadpool’s tenuous place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “You’re Marvel licensed by Fox. It’s like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback,” Savage tells Deadpool. “It’s music, but it sucks.”

For every ticket sold for Once Upon a Deadpool, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – “previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool’s release,” the film states – with Savage adding in a statement, “While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab.”

Once Upon a Deadpool, which reportedly features new footage along with considerably less less cursing and gore than Deadpool 2, opens December 12th.