Watch Deadpool, Fred Savage Argue Over Nickelback’s Musical Merits

Ryan Reynolds’ snarky superhero rails against widespread “Nickelback hating” in a teaser promoting Once Upon a Deadpool, an upcoming PG-13 version of Deadpool 2. As the character reads the toned-down sequel as a bedtime story to actor-filmmaker Fred Savage, the duo inadvertently launch a bitter argument about the multi-platinum Canadian rock band.

“I kinda prefer Marvel movies,” Savage says, with Deadpool countering, “We are Marvel.” The former Wonder Years star fires back, “Yeah, but you’re Marvel licensed by Fox. It’s kinda like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It’s music, but it sucks … They’re overproduced, formulaic ear garbage.”

“You know who might disagree with that? Facts,” Deadpool says, rattling off a series of sales and awards credentials for the band – including “11th-best-selling musical act of all-time,” six Grammy nominations, “Billboard‘s most successful rock group of the last decade” and “a partridge in a fucking pear tree.”

Realizing the sting of his insults, Savage starts to mutter Nickelback’s 2001 hit “How You Remind Me,” and the pair join hands for a head-banging duet.

Once Upon a Deadpool is out on Wednesday, December 12th. One dollar from every ticket sold in the United States from that date through the 24th will be donated to the nonprofit organization Fuck Cancer, temporarily renamed “Fudge Cancer” as a PG-13 gesture.