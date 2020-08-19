Bill Murray Gives Rashida Jones Bad Advice in Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s ‘On the Rocks’

Apple TV Plus has released the trailer for On the Rocks, the newest film from Sofia Coppola, produced by A24 and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

Jones stars as Laura, a New York mother facing sudden doubts about her marriage to Dean (Marlon Wayans) after he begins staying late hours at the office with a new co-worker. When Laura’s larger-than-life playboy father Felix (Murray) comes to town, she turns to him for advice.

“It’s nature,” Felix tells her over martinis. “Males are forced to fight, to dominate and to impregnate the female.”

Once he’s done making their waitress highly uncomfortable, Felix suggests to Laura that she should “see [Dean] in action.” What starts off as a wacky plan to tail and spy on Dean — in Felix’s highly conspicuous convertible, no less — turns into a late-night prowl through New York City’s parties and hotspots. Coppola conceived of the film as a love letter to the city, to generation-clash comedies and to the complications of modern family life.

“A woman is at her most beautiful between the ages of 35 and 39,” Felix tells Laura, to which she replies, “Great, so I have…many months left.”

On the Rocks will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus in October.