‘On the Basis of Sex’: Watch First Trailer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic

Felicity Jones portrays future Supreme Court Justice in fight for equal rights and end to gender discrimination

Felicity Jones plays a pre-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the upcoming biopic On the Basis of Sex, which focuses on her fight for equal rights for women.

“The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination,” the film’s synopsis says.

“There are 178 laws that differentiate on the basis of sex,” says Jones’ Ginsburg in the trailer. “Protests are important, but changing the culture means nothing if the law doesn’t change… if the law differentiates on the basis of sex, how will woman and men ever be equal.”

On the Basis of Sex – which arrives this Christmas, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ginsberg’s Supreme Court tenure – also stars Armie Hammer as Ginsburg’s husband Marty as well as Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston. Longtime television director Mimi Leder helmed the biopic, which follows the recent documentary RBG.

