 Olivia Wilde Teases 'Don't Worry Darling' Ahead of 2022 Release
Olivia Wilde Teases Florence Pugh, Harry Styles-Led Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Star-studded feature will be released next year

Brittany Spanos

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Olivia Wilde attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Wilde has dropped a teaser trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, a hotly anticipated psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. This is the second feature film Wilde has directed, following up the buzzy teen comedy Booksmart.

Wilde debuted the teaser on her Twitter page, revealing that the film will be released on September 23, 2022. The plot details have been kept under wraps, although it has been previously revealed that it is set in the Fifties. Pugh and Styles star as a married couple with disturbing secrets, alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Kiki Laye, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Wilde. The teaser focuses on Pugh, who is seen in a mixture of scenes highlighting her Stepford-like life as a wife.

Styles launched his postponed Love on Tour trek through North America earlier this month, in support of his 2019 album Fine LineDon’t Worry Darling is one of two films he has filmed over the last year, the other being the romantic drama My Policeman where he plays a gay policeman in the Fifties who marries a woman to keep his sexuality hidden.

Pugh recently made her Marvel debut in the film Black Widow as the titular character. She’ll reprise her role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

