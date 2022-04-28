Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Papers During CinemaCon Presentation

Olivia Wilde’s presentation at CinemaCon Tuesday went viral — aside from the new footage of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling — as the actress/director was reportedly served with custody papers while she was onstage.

During the presentation, where Wilde was discussing her movie with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, a person approached her from the crowd and — without security intervening — handed her a manila folder labeled “personal and confidential.”

“This is for me? Is this a script?” Wilde said upon receiving the envelope. After glimpsing the contents, she added, “OK, got it. Thank you.” Wilde, who did not discuss the contents of the folder, continued her presentation while holding the envelope.

While initial reports suggested that the folder contained an unsolicited script, Deadline soon reported that the envelope held legal documents related to the custody of her and ex Jason Sudeikis’ children; the two were engaged for seven years and had two children together before they split in Nov. 2020.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a spokesperson for the Ted Lasso actor told Deadline. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

A rep for Wilde did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment. Deadline added that Sudeikis was “very displeased” by the actions of the law firm handling the custody case.

According to Variety, the person who handed Wilde the documents was credentialed by CinemaCon, calling into question the Las Vegas event’s security measures. “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” CinemaCon head Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”