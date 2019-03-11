×
Watch Olivia Wilde Spin Classic Last-Day-of-School Tropes in ‘Booksmart’ Trailer

Actress’ upcoming directorial debut hits theaters this May

Two straight-A students embrace the eternal mission to leave high school with a bang in the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as Amy and Molly, soon-to-be Ivy Leaguers who spent high school focusing exclusively on academics while allowing little room for adolescent nonsense. In an effort to set the record straight before they head off to college, Molly convinces Amy to crash a last-day-of-school party.

Strapped with fanny packs filled with essentials – hand sanitizer, chapstick and mace – the Booksmart trailer offers a look at Amy and Molly’s party aspirations as they spiral into a chaotic series of events that includes robbing a pizza delivery guy, getting turned into animated dolls and even getting arrested. “Shotgun,” Amy deadpans as she’s hauled to a cop car. “Just kidding, I don’t have one.”

Bookmsart also stars Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis. The film opens May 24th.

