 Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Outfit Sells for $405,000 at Auction
Rolling Stone
Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ Outfit Sells for $405,000 at Auction

Actress/singer wore iconic leather jacket and black pants during “You’re the One That I Want”

GREASE, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, 1978, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia Newton-John’s iconic Grease leather jacket and black pants sold at auction Saturday for $405,000, more than double its pre-auction estimate.

The combined outfit, which the actress-singer wore during the film’s closing performance of “You’re the One That I Want,” was the top-selling item in a Julien’s Live auction dedicated to Newton-John’s personal collection; the black leather jacket itself sold for $243,200 and the pants had a high bid of $162,500.

All proceeds from the sale of the Grease jacket and pants will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, while a portion of the 500+ items also sold at auction will also go toward that organization; in 2018, Newton-John revealed she is battling cancer for a third time.

Other notable items at the Newton-John auction included the actress’ custom-made “Pink Ladies” jacket – monogrammed “Sandy” – from the Grease shoot ($50,000) and a Grease movie poster signed by Newton-John and her co-star John Travolta; expected to fetch $1,000, the movie poster ultimately sold for $64,000. An outfit the singer wore during a performance of “Physical” on the Merv Griffin Show in 1981 hit a high bid of $31,000.

Olivia Newton-John's famous black leather jacket worn in the blockbuster film "Grease" and her Grease "Pink Ladies" jacket worn in the film are shown during a Julien's Auctions press preview at Hard Rock Cafe in New York on October 16, 2019. - Over 500 of the most iconic film and television worn costumes, ensembles, gowns, personal items and accessories owned and used by the four-time Grammy award-winning singer/Hollywood film star and the proceeeds will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John’s black leather jacket and “Pink Ladies” jacket (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The $405,000 sale of Newton-John’s Grease outfit comes a week after Julien’s Auctions sold Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged sweater for a record $334,000.

