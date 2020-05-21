 Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in 'The Old Guard' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer

Film based on graphic novel hits Netflix this summer

Angie Martoccio

Charlize Theron is an immortal warrior in The Old Guard trailer; the film drops on Netflix July 10th.

Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka, the trailer features Theron recruiting a young solider, Nile (portrayed by KiKi Layne), to her group of mercenaries. “I lead a group of soldiers, fighters, like you, with an extremely rare skill set,” Theron’s character, Andy, tells Nile. “Let’s just say we’re very hard to kill.”

The action-packed clip shows Andy training Nile in combat as Nile’s wounds rapidly heal. After the mercenaries’ abilities are exposed during a mission, the duo fight to protect the group from men trying to monetize and gain control of them.

The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who previously worked on 2000’s Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights. The Old Guard was produced by Theron, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and others. The cast also includes Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In This Article: Charlize Theron, Netflix

