See Octavia Spencer Terrorize Teens in Twisted First ‘Ma’ Trailer

Octavia Spencer stars as a lonely woman tormenting teenagers in the twisted first trailer for Ma, a new horror film from the producers of Get Out.

The trailer maps out the film’s premise: After the teenagers recruit Spencer’s “Ma” to buy them alcohol, the basement of her Ohio home becomes their go-to party spot. However, Ma soon becomes obsessed with the high school students, intruding into their private and family lives and, eventually, murdering them.

“As Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth,” the film’s synopsis warns.

Ma, due out May 31st, reunites Spencer with The Help director Tate Taylor, who helmed the film that earned Spencer a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award. Blumhouse Productions, the company behind new horror classics like Get Out, Happy Death Day and Jordan Peele’s upcoming Us, produced Ma.