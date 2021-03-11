 Film, TV Program: Sam Pollard, Ang Lee Discuss Post Production - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best DJ Headphones
Home Movies Movie News

NYU Tisch Experts on Post Production and the Production Business

Experts such Sam Pollard and Ang Lee share their knowledge of non-linear editing, frame rates, VFX production, representation, intellectual property, profit participation, and more

By

Reporter

RS Editors's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rolling Stone joined forces with IndieWire, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and the online-education platform Yellowbrick to launch “Film and TV Industry Essentials” last year. The program began enrolling students earlier this fall, and the curriculum is composed of five easily digestible course modules. Each of the concise lessons lasts between three and five hours, and includes a range of veteran filmmakers, executives, NYU professors, alumni, and other experts discussing topics that matter to people in the field.

The online certificate program offers introductions and insight into multiple, interlacing careers in film and television, with a roster of contributors that includes everyone from filmmakers such as Judd ApatowAng LeeAlrick Brown (Kinyarwanda), and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), to a range of craftspeople and influential executives from across the industry. In the latest, Module 4, experts like Sam Pollard, Ang Lee and many more share their knowledge of non-linear editing, frame rates, VFX production, representation, intellectual property, profit participation, and more.

Check out the teaser above to get a sense of what to expect and find out more enrollment details here.

In This Article: Ang Lee, NYU

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.