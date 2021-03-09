Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker Team Up to Solve Biggie’s Murder in ‘City of Lies’ Trailer

A new trailer has been released for City of Lies, the previously shelved film about the investigation into the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. The film is set to open in theaters March 19th before arriving on on-demand services April 9th.

The film stars Johnny Depp stars as real-life LAPD detective Russell Poole, who spent almost 20 years trying to solve the murder, while Forest Whitaker plays Jack Jackson, a journalist also investigating the crime. After the two link up, Poole and Jackson try to figure out why the Biggie and Tupac cases were left cold, and why a secret division of the LAPD seems bent on ensuring the mysteries stay unsolved.

City of Lies was directed by Brad Furman, with a screenplay from Christian Contreras. The film is based on Randall Sullivan’s book, LAbrynth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.

City of Lies was originally supposed to arrive in 2018, but it was pulled one month before its scheduled release after a former location manager sued Depp for allegedly assaulting him on set. According to a 2019 report, the trial was rescheduled for May 2020, but it seems to have been pushed back again; last December, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the trial was set to begin in early 2021.