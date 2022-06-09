There’s Something Above the Clouds in Final Trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

There’s something above the clouds in the final trailer for Nope, director Jordan Peele’s upcoming “pop nightmare” arriving July 22.

Previous previews have teased the extraterrestrial horror mysteriously hovering over a horse ranch, and in this new, three-minute clip, fans get a taste of the UFOs tormenting and abducting citizens and tourists of the California desert town, as well as the attempts by ranch owners (played by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya) to catch the entities on video.

“This may be an opportunity. I’m talking rich and famous for life,” Palmer’s character says as they shop for surveillance videos. “Ain’t nobody gonna get what we’re gonna get. Undeniable proof of aliens on camera. The Oprah shot.”

Nope, written and directed by Peele and one of Rolling Stone‘s must-see movies this summer, marks the filmmaker’s third feature film, following his hits Get Out and Us. Peele first revealed Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.

Nope hits theaters on July 22.