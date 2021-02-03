‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Score Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

Promising Young Woman, The Crown, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom all picked up multiple nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Leading all movie nominees this year was Mank, which earned six, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, where it’ll be up against Promising Young Woman, The Father, Nomadland, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven.

In the Best Director category, Emerald Fennell is up for Promising Young Woman, as is David Fincher for Mank, Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, and Regina King for One Night in Miami.

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan is also up for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama, as is Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman. And for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama, Mank’s Gary Oldman will compete against Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, and Chadwick Boseman who earned a posthumous nod for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Over on the musical or comedy side of the film world, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, and the filmed version of Hamilton all earned multiple looks, including Best Picture along with Music and The Prom. Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova is up for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, as is Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit, Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma, Kate Hudson for Music, and Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot.

Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, is up for Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, as is Palm Springs’ Andy Samberg, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Dev Patel also earned a look for The Personal History of David Copperfield, as did James Corden for The Prom.

Rounding off the film acting categories, the Best Supporting Actor nominees are Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On the Rocks, Leslie Odom, Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Baron Cohen, who picked up his second nomination for The Trial of the Chicago Seven. And for Best Supporting Actress, Glenn Close was nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and 12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel for News of the World.

The Crown led things once again in the TV categories, earning a pack-leading six nominations, including Best TV Series – Drama, where it’s up against Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched. Crown stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are both up for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama, as is Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, and Sarah Paulson for Ratched. And for Best Actor, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor will compete against Jason Bateman for Ozark, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Al Pacino for Hunters, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason.

Meanwhile, Schitt’s Creek led the TV Musical or Comedy pack with five nominations. It’s up for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy against The Flight Attendant, The Great, Emily in Paris, and Ted Lasso. Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is also up for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, as is Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great, and Jane Levy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. And for Best Actor for a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Eugene Levy was nominated for Schitt’s Creek, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Nicholas Hoult for The Great, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, and Ramy Youssef for Ramy.

In the limited series categories, The Undoing and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology both earned multiple nominations. Both are up for Best Limited Series along with The Queen’s Gambit, Normal People, and Unorthodox.

Undoing star Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, along with Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, and Taylor-Joy, who earned her second nod for The Queen’s Gambit. And for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Hugh Grant was nominated for The Undoing, Bryan Cranston for Your Honor, Jeff Daniels for The Comey Rule, Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird, and Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much is True.

And in the Best Supporting TV Actor category, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy is up against John Boyega for Small Axe, Brendan Gleeson for The Comey Rule, Jim Parsons for Hollywood, and Donald Sutherland for The Undoing. The Best Supporting TV Actress category boasts Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Julia Garner for Ozark, Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek, and Cynthia Nixon for Ratched.

2021 Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helana Zengel – News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatamela/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You“ – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Here My Voice“ – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“IO SI (Seen)“ – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now“ – One Night in Miami

“Tigers & Tweed“ – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulsen – Ratched

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Southerland – The Undoing