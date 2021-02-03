‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Score Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

Promising Young Woman, The Crown, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom all picked up multiple nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
Leading all movie nominees this year was Mank, which earned six, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, where it’ll be up against Promising Young Woman, The Father, Nomadland, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven.
In the Best Director category, Emerald Fennell is up for Promising Young Woman, as is David Fincher for Mank, Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, and Regina King for One Night in Miami.
Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan is also up for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama, as is Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman. And for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama, Mank’s Gary Oldman will compete against Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, and Chadwick Boseman who earned a posthumous nod for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Over on the musical or comedy side of the film world, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, and the filmed version of Hamilton all earned multiple looks, including Best Picture along with Music and The Prom. Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova is up for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, as is Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit, Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma, Kate Hudson for Music, and Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot.
Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, is up for Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, as is Palm Springs’ Andy Samberg, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Dev Patel also earned a look for The Personal History of David Copperfield, as did James Corden for The Prom.
Rounding off the film acting categories, the Best Supporting Actor nominees are Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On the Rocks, Leslie Odom, Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Baron Cohen, who picked up his second nomination for The Trial of the Chicago Seven. And for Best Supporting Actress, Glenn Close was nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and 12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel for News of the World.
The Crown led things once again in the TV categories, earning a pack-leading six nominations, including Best TV Series – Drama, where it’s up against Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched. Crown stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are both up for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama, as is Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, and Sarah Paulson for Ratched. And for Best Actor, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor will compete against Jason Bateman for Ozark, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Al Pacino for Hunters, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason.
Meanwhile, Schitt’s Creek led the TV Musical or Comedy pack with five nominations. It’s up for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy against The Flight Attendant, The Great, Emily in Paris, and Ted Lasso. Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is also up for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, as is Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great, and Jane Levy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. And for Best Actor for a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Eugene Levy was nominated for Schitt’s Creek, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Nicholas Hoult for The Great, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, and Ramy Youssef for Ramy.
In the limited series categories, The Undoing and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology both earned multiple nominations. Both are up for Best Limited Series along with The Queen’s Gambit, Normal People, and Unorthodox.
Undoing star Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, along with Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, and Taylor-Joy, who earned her second nod for The Queen’s Gambit. And for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Hugh Grant was nominated for The Undoing, Bryan Cranston for Your Honor, Jeff Daniels for The Comey Rule, Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird, and Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much is True.
And in the Best Supporting TV Actor category, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy is up against John Boyega for Small Axe, Brendan Gleeson for The Comey Rule, Jim Parsons for Hollywood, and Donald Sutherland for The Undoing. The Best Supporting TV Actress category boasts Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Julia Garner for Ozark, Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek, and Cynthia Nixon for Ratched.
2021 Golden Globe Nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Director – Motion Picture
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helana Zengel – News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatamela/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France/USA)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight for You“ – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Here My Voice“ – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen)“ – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now“ – One Night in Miami
“Tigers & Tweed“ – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulsen – Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Southerland – The Undoing