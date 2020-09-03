Bond Is Back in New Trailer for Long-Awaited ‘No Time to Die’

The long-awaited Bond flick, No Time to Die, is set to drop this fall and, Thursday, fans got a fresh look at the film via a brand-new trailer.

The second trailer features all the staples of a Bond movie: death-defying stunts, blazing guns, swooping aircrafts and plenty of smirking from star Daniel Craig as he plays 007 for the final time. The film was set to drop in March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s currently set to hit U.S. theaters on November 20th.

The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Billie Eilish provided a new Bond theme, which dropped in February.

Theaters are slowly reopening across the U.S. even as the pandemic rages. Christopher Nolan’s equally long-awaited thriller Tenet also recently hit the big screen. Rolling Stone‘s Peter Travers likened that film to 007 fare, saying: “It’s as if an African-American James Bond, in the person of the sharply bespoke-suited spymaster played by John David Washington, found himself among the mindhunters of Nolan’s 2010 Inception.”