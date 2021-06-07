Don Cheadle Gets Roped Into a Robbery That Goes Awry in ‘No Sudden Move’ Trailer

HBO Max has released a new trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film, No Sudden Move, set to premiere July 1st on the streaming service.

Set in Detroit in 1954, the film centers around a character played by Don Cheadle, who is tapped for an ostensibly peripheral role in a plot to steal a seemingly simple document. Cheadle’s character is part of a “baby-sitting team” sent to watch the family of the man tasked with procuring that document, but after the plan spirals out of control, a deeper mystery begins to unfurl. With the law chasing them down, the crooks find themselves venturing across Detroit, trying to figure out who hired them for this strange job, and for what ends.

No Sudden Move boasts a packed ensemble cast that also features Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Noah June, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, Frankie Shaw, Bill Duke, and late actor/poet Craig “muMs” Grant.